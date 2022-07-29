This preflight image shows a rack of tubes containing different cultures of bacteria to be added to sterile soil. Eight species of bacteria were taken, in Washington soil, to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX craft.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory staff technician Yuliya Farris works with a rack of tubes containing soil samples that were taken to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX craft.
Some of Washington’s smallest residents blasted into space earlier this month.
Eight species of bacteria, in Washington soil, were taken July 14 to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX craft. The soil is from a scientific field in Prosser, Benton County, run by Washington State University. Scientists will study how microgravity affects the bacteria and how soil microbial communities function in space.
That information is key to growing food in space or on another celestial body, project researchers said.
The eight bacteria are Dyadobacter, Ensifer, Neorhizobium, Rhodococcus, Sinorhizobium, Sphingopyxis, Streptomyces and Variovorax. The soil housing the bacteria will contain chitin, a common microbe chow found in soil worldwide.
The ability to eat chitin, or eat byproducts given off by other species as they break down chitin, is key for the microbial community to survive, according to NASA.
The experiment, called Dynamics of the Microbiome in Space (DynaMoS) is funded by NASA and being conducted by researchers at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
“We still have a lot to learn about how microorganisms behave on Earth,” said Janet Jansson, a chief scientist and laboratory fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the leader of DynaMoS, in a NASA news release. “There are even more questions to address if we are to grow food in space, for instance on the lunar surface or for a long-lasting mission to Mars. How do microbes behave in microgravity, for instance?”
Jansson, Ryan McClure and other PNNL scientists have spent several years exploring how communities of microorganisms behave in Earth’s soil.
Understanding how microbes interact as they provide nutrients and protect plants “is the first step for building communities of microbes that can support plant growth in places like the moon, Mars, or the space station,” McClure said.
The cargo resupply services mission (SpaceX CRS-25) launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida the evening of July 14. A replay of the launch can be seen at nasa.gov/nasalive.
Other experiments on board include studies of the immune system, wound healing, soil communities and cell-free biomarkers, along with mapping the composition of Earth’s dust and testing an alternative to concrete.
In the soil bacteria experiment, the tubes will be sampled four times over 12 weeks. Then the space samples will be returned to Kennedy Space Center, and the samples and microbes will be moved from Kennedy to PNNL for analysis.