Those itching to carve some turns at regional ski resorts or ride their sleds in the mountains will have to exercise some patience.
Although the region has seen a winter storm or two, the mountains are not wearing their typical early December blanket of snow. Most ski areas in Idaho and eastern Washington don’t yet have enough snow to open. However both Brundage Mountain near McCall and Schweitzer Mountain near Sandpoint are offering skiers and boarders limited opportunities on man-made snow.
Brundage will open its Easy Street run Saturday and Sunday. The resort does not charge skiers and boarders for the beginner run. Resort spokeswoman April Whitney said the mountain got a blast of snow over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend but still needs to build more of a base before more terrain is skiable.
“It was really dry powder snow,” Whitney said of the recent storm. “That is what we want the whole rest of the season, but not while we are base building. Luckily in last few days temperatures have been a little more toward the 30s and the snow has consolidated, so we packed down a base on Easy Street where we can make some snow.”
The rest of the mountain will be ready for skiers after the next good storm or two.
“We are just doing our snow dances as enthusiastically as we can, hoping that will give us what we need to open the upper mountain,” she said.
Schweitzer Mountain is open seven days a week and offering skiing on a single run accessed by its Basin Express Quad chairlift. Snowmaking has augmented the base there.
“Natural snow coverage is thin,” said Schweitzer’s marketing manager, Dig Chrismer, in a recent news release. “But thanks to Schweitzer’s snowmaking system, the recent cold temps, and our desire to get out there, we will be open daily for skiing and snowboarding.
No other ski areas in northern Idaho or northeastern Washington have opened. The mountains have some snow, including about 5 inches on top of Lolo Pass on the Idaho/Montana state line.
Resorts may inch closer to welcoming skiers this weekend when a storm could drop 4 to 7 inches in the mountains said Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.
“The next system that would give us some snow in the mountains is going to be on Saturday, and it’s not going to be one that really gives us a significant amount,” he said.
Another storm could bring more snow by the middle to end of next week, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Van Horn said there is neither an El Nino nor La Nina weather pattern this winter, making it more difficult to predict overall winter intensity. He said a long-term forecast calls for slightly above-average temperatures and slightly above-normal precipitation.
“If winter is a little warmer than average, it doesn’t hurt them too much,” he said of mountain ski resorts. “The elevation is high enough that the precipitation will probably fall as snow. If it’s a little warmer, it does usually result in less snowfall for the lower elevations.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.