Smallmouth bass pro: ‘I want the state record’

Joey Walton of Lewiston with a 9.1-pound, 23.75-inch smallmouth bass he caught at Dworshak Reservoir last month. The fish set the Idaho catch-and-release record for smallmouth.

 Joey Walton

Think bass fishing is a warm weather endeavor? Joey Walton can prove you wrong.

Walton, of Lewiston, hooked, landed and released a 23.75-inch smallmouth bass from Dworshak Reservoir last month and set a new Idaho catch-and-release state record in the process. He said smallies reach their peak weight in late fall.

Tags

Recommended for you