Idaho’s spring chinook season opens Saturday and, as is often the case, there could be more anglers than fish in the lower Clearwater River.
But the springers are on their way and appear to be on pace to match the preseason forecasts of fisheries managers. If that happens, it should result in the best fishing since about 2016, even if the run is still well below objectives.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a great return. I wouldn’t even say it’s a good return. We want much more,” said Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston. “But at least it’s trending in the right direction.”
The previous five spring chinook runs have been pretty dismal, with wild fish returning at worrisome rates and hatchery returns providing short fisheries or none at all.
It has been about three years since there has been much of a season on the Clearwater River and its tributaries. Seasons on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers have been short, with low harvest shares.
But seasons should be longer this year. Idaho has approved seven-day-a-week fishing on the Clearwater River and its South and Middle forks and on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers and on the Snake River in Hells Canyon. Fishing will be allowed Thursdays through Sundays on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
Through Tuesday, fewer than 60 adult chinook had been counted at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River.
“It seems like every year we have fewer than 100 fish over Lower Granite Dam (to start the season) and somebody catches one,” DuPont said. “If you expect to catch a fish (Saturday), I wouldn’t go out now. But if you want to go out and just enjoy some fishing, go for it.”
The preseason forecast calls for about 36,000 hatchery spring chinook to return to Idaho rivers and about 9,700 wild fish. Through Tuesday, 2,929 spring chinook had been tallied crossing Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River. That is the most since 2016 but still well below the 10-year average of 6,934.
Washington will open two sections of the Snake River next month. Fishing will be allowed below Little Goose Dam on Tuesdays and Fridays starting May 3, and below Ice Harbor Dam on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting May 4.
Barker is the Outdoors Editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.