If shredding through deep powder is your thing, the 2022-23 ski season couldn’t be starting with more promise.

A storm train still chugging across the Pacific Northwest has dumped fresh powder on the ski resorts of Idaho and Washington. So much is falling at Brundage Mountain at McCall that folks there initially worried groomers might not be able to keep up and today’s official start of the seven-days-a-week season would feature nothing but powder.

