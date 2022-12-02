If shredding through deep powder is your thing, the 2022-23 ski season couldn’t be starting with more promise.
A storm train still chugging across the Pacific Northwest has dumped fresh powder on the ski resorts of Idaho and Washington. So much is falling at Brundage Mountain at McCall that folks there initially worried groomers might not be able to keep up and today’s official start of the seven-days-a-week season would feature nothing but powder.
But the storm track has turned just enough that the hill now expects to offer a healthy mix of both powder and manicured corduroy.
“As of right now Brundage has had 26 to 30 inches of fresh snow since Monday and will open the season with depths of 32 to 49 inches which is a very healthy early season base,” said April Whitney, spokesperson for Brundage. “Over the last 16 seasons we’ve only opened by Dec. 2 one other time and that was 2020.”
While snow can be fickle and early dumps don’t necessarily mean the entire season will be blessed with ample snow, Whitney said this week’s storms set the resort up for good skiing over the holidays.
“The storms that hit this week really transformed the mountain. We are really excited.”
Ski resorts across the region received similar amounts — 28 inches at Lookout Pass over three days, 17 inches at Silver Mountain near Kellogg, 16 inches at Tamarack near Donnelly and Schweitzer Mountain near Sandpoint was hit with 26 inches over three days.
Ski Bluewood near Dayton got 12 to 15 inches Thursday and plans to open next Thursday. Bluewood General Manager Pete Korfiatis said the resort is busy packing snow and training employees this week.
“The Cats were out there track packing (Tuesday and Wednesday) and today (Thursday) we have the tillers rolling and getting ready for the opening.”