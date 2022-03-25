LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold a National Rifle Association-approved silhouette match Saturday at its range off of Tom Beall Road near here.
Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and the match will begin before 10 a.m. and end in the early afternoon. The smaller portion of the range, with targets to 100 yards, will be available to nonmatch shooters. There will be several cease-fires during the match.
The range can be reached by turning east off U.S. Highway 95 onto Tom Beall Road, 1 mile north of Lapwai, and proceeding up the road about 4½ miles.