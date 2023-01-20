Sheriff’s office: Apple watches spur ‘dramatic’ increase in 911 calls at Schweitzer Mountain

A skier rides up the Cedar Park Express at Schweitzer Mountain in 2020

 Eli Francovich/Spokesman-Review

Skiers and snowboarders carrying Apple Smart watches have triggered a “dramatic increase in unintentional 911 calls,” according to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.

“Last Saturday, nearly 30% of our 911 calls were unintentional 911 calls from people enjoying activities on Schweitzer Mountain,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Thursday.

