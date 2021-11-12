LOS ANGELES — Those who ventured into Sequoia National Park — which partially reopened Thursday after a roughly two-month closure — saw areas charred by still-active wildfire, including scorched trees at higher elevations.
From certain vantage points, visitors to the park nestled in the southern Sierra Nevada could see smoke billowing from areas where the KNP Complex fire continues to burn, according to fire officials.
But they also saw green grass, thanks to recent rains.
With more rain having arrived Tuesday, “there’ll be areas of kind of like a green carpet,” fire information officer Mark Ruggiero said earlier this week. “It will look like spring a little bit,” in burned areas where regrowth has begun. Higher elevations are blanketed by snow.
Some of the park’s biggest draws remain off-limits, including the Giant Forest, famed for its sequoias, among them the General Sherman, considered the world’s largest tree by volume. The enormous tree was wrapped in a fire-resistant aluminum material before flames passed through the forest and emerged unharmed.
A portion of the park’s foothills area reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday for day use only. The reopening coincided with Veterans Day, the last fee-free day for national parks for the year, according to officials.
It marked the first time visitors were allowed to enter the park since it closed in mid-September after a pair of lightning-sparked wildfires ignited in the region and merged, potentially killing hundreds of sequoias.
Flames from the KNP Complex fire have charred about 88,300 acres and are still only 75 percent contained.
The majority of the adjacent Kings Canyon National Park, also home to many giant sequoias, reopened last month.
The reopened area of Sequoia National Park stretches from the Ash Mountain entrance to the Hospital Rock Picnic Area, about 6 miles up Generals Highway, and includes the Foothills Visitor Center, Tunnel Rock and some trails, park officials said.
Remaining closed are the Lodgepole, Potwisha and Buckeye Flat campgrounds and the Marble Falls, Paradise Creek and Potwisha-Hospital Rock trails.
Generals Highway remains closed past Hospital Rock.
Ruggiero said the opening could be extended to the General Sherman within a week. There’s no projected date for a full reopening.
The KNP Complex fire is still burning in some areas with pockets of heavy fuel, including in sequoia groves that sustained intense fire.
“Realistically, some of these pockets could burn all winter long, even with snow,” Ruggiero said. “It’s not unusual that come spring, that we still have some smokes out there.”
The flames are not a threat to people or property, he said.
The blaze has encroached on 15 groves of giant sequoias, Christy Brigham, chief of resources management and science for the parks, said in early October. Park officials wrote on Facebook at that time that they suspected hundreds of sequoias may have been killed by the flames.
By then, the Windy fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest and Tule River Indian Reservation to the south had wiped out at least 74 giant trees, according to Garrett Dickman, a botanist assigned to the blaze.
An updated assessment of the trees within Sequoia National Park could be released as early as next week, Brigham said.