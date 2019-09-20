Clay Hayes is a jack-of-all-trades sort of guy.
He grew up roaming the swamps and cattle land of Florida, exploring the outdoors and doing his best to learn about wild animals and their habitats.
Hayes taught himself to hunt with bows as a youngster, bought a compound bow as a teenager and then, some would say, devolved his hunting weapon of choice. He dropped the high-tech compound bow and all the advantages it brings to take up a self-made traditional bow. He eventually became a wildlife biologist and got a job with Idaho Fish and Game at Lewiston. At the same time, he dabbled with making films about traditional bow hunting and woodsmanship on the side.
He nurtured and grew a dedicated online following, and his website Twistedstave.com became a go-to place for people like him who prefer scaling hunting down to its essence. “I kind of live in a small niche. Traditional archery is a pretty small community, and my brand of traditional archery — making your own equipment — is an even smaller niche within that niche,” he said. “But the thing about being in a small niche like that, it’s not difficult to be a leader in that. You make good content, you put out good information and people start coming to you. You start gaining recognition of being an authority in that world.”
Eventually Hayes found himself with too little time to both do his job with the department and continue to grow his web presence that had progressed into a side business of making videos, providing outdoor tips and teaching traditional bow-building classes at his home near Southwick.
So Hayes faced a tough choice.
“It eventually got to the point where I was working full time with Fish and Game, and I just couldn’t progress anymore with the side business doing that. So I had to make the decision, do I stay with Fish and Game and kind of just keep this side thing as a side thing? But I thought ‘If I devote myself 100 percent to this, I can make it work’ and kind of took a leap of faith, and it’s working out really good.”
Now he and his wife, Liz, and his two boys, Coye, 10, and Finn, 7, split time between north central Idaho and Florida or wherever his work might take him.
“As long as I have an internet connection, I’m good to go,” he said.
He teaches classes in Idaho and Florida; his specialty is primitive bows in general and specifically self-bows.
“Technically, a self-bow is a bow that doesn’t have a backing,” he said. “It’s a self-backed bow.”
Hayes explains that wooden bows, when drawn, are under a tremendous amount of pressure in two distinct and opposite ways — tension and compression.
“When I draw this bow, back here is under tension; it’s trying to pull apart,” he said. “The belly is trying to be crushed.”
He uses Osage orange, a shrubby tree from the Midwest, to make self-bows.
“There is two areas that a really good bow wood has to excel in. That is tension — the ability to resist pulling apart — and compression — the ability to resist being crushed,” he said. “Osage is great in both of those forces.”
Other woods used in bow making might excel at one or another. Juniper, for instance, is great for compression but not the best at tension. So to compensate, bow makers laminate a backing on it made out of sinew or another wood.
Hayes recently converted a self-bow he made last year into a bow with a backing. He used the back strap sinew from a bull that he killed with the bow last fall, to add to its ability to withstand tension.
For him, that is the beauty of making your own gear.
“It just kind of builds a neat little story. Most people don’t have that kind of depth in their hunting equipment,” he said.
Nor do they experience the degree of difficulty involved in hunting with primitive equipment or the intimacy of being super close to game. Hayes said his range for an elk is about 20 to 30 yards. For a whitetail deer that can jump out of the way of a flying arrow, it’s even closer.
The arrows will travel much farther than his range. But without the numerous aids, such as stabilizers and sights, that are common on modern bows, accuracy decreases.
“It’s more difficult to master these types of bows, but the real difficulty in killing game is getting close, because there is a world of difference between 70 yards and 20, even 30 and 20,” he said. “The closer you get to a big game animal, the less margin for error you have. The difficulty of kind of existing in an area and not spooking the game just increases exponentially the closer you get.”
He also values the simplicity of primitive equipment.
“If I am careless, and I rake a broadhead (a razor-sharp, metal arrowhead) across my string and cut it and I’m out on a backcountry hunt, well I just pull another string out of my pocket and away I go,” he said. “On a compound, no. You are packing your butt up and going to the bow shop. You are not going to fix that in the woods. You need a bow press and tools and all that stuff.”
And there is just something cool about weapons that have been around for as long as people have pursued game.
“I like the aesthetics, the romance of it, I guess,” he said. “And it’s fun. Shooting a stick bow is fun.”
In the accompanying story, Hayes shares some tips about the gear he carries that can be used by all hunters, whether they hunt with bows or modern rifles. For that matter, it’s good advice for anybody venturing into the backcountry.
