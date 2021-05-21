ASOTIN — Bud Scott calls out the name of each of his 30 or so Boer goats as they get tested for a bacteria that causes pneumonia.
“That’s Gumby; he’s a bottle baby,” he says. “That’s Nutmeg. That’s Wiggles.”
Lauren Christensen, a large animal veterinarian, and wildlife biologist Paul Wik methodically swab the nostrils of each animal and then write its name on the sample.
It’s all part of a relatively new and voluntary outreach program designed to educate the owners of domestic sheep and goats in the greater Hells Canyon area about the dangers the livestock can pose to wild bighorn sheep herds and steps that can be taken to mitigate the risk.
“Because most of our bighorn sheep herds in northern Hells Canyon are free of the disease, as far as we can tell, and some of them are growing pretty well, we want to keep from going backwards,” said Wik, district biologist for Washington Fish and Wildlife at Clarkston.
The bighorn populations haven’t always been so healthy. In 1995 and 1996, pneumonia swept through the herds, killing hundreds of animals. In subsequent years, the die-offs were less dramatic, but the illness continued to be present and often picked off a large percentage of each year’s lamb crop.
The persistent illness kept the herds from recovering. But over the past four or five years, researchers and wildlife managers landed on a test-and-remove strategy that has paid off. Wild sheep were methodically captured and tested, and adult carriers of the illness were removed. Lamb survival soared and, as Wik said, the herds appear to be free from the illness.
“Right now the risk isn’t transmission between herds; the risk of getting new disease contact is from domestics on the landscape,” Wik said.
That is what wildlife officials believe happened in the mid-1990s. They think a domestic goat escaped from its pasture and made contact with the 10-Mile herd of bighorn sheep that at the time numbered about 300 animals. Wik said the herd eventually shrank into the 20s before it started to climb again.
Bighorn sheep and disease research and management are managed cooperatively by state wildlife agencies in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Last year, the three agencies pooled their money and partnered with the Washington and Oregon chapters of the Wild Sheep Foundation to hire Christensen.
Her job is to work with willing livestock owners and potential livestock owners. Sometimes that means testing their herds to learn if Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae, the bacteria that causes the illness, is present. Other times it might mean something as simple as talking about ways to keep their animals away from wandering wild shep.
“We are nonregulatory. This is all free. It’s voluntary,” Christensen said. “It’s something we are working with each individual landowner to come up with the best solution for them.”
Scott was an early participant in the program. He and his wife, Mary, started their herd to control yellow starthistle on their 111 acres along the lower end of Asotin Creek. They expanded the herd to include more than 140 animals and contracted with other landowners.
“We used to do the weed and brush control,” he said.
The size of his herd caught the eye of wildlife officials who talked with him. Scott was sympathetic and wanted to learn more.
“I’m a hunter, and we’ve seen bighorn sheep right across the creek here,” he said.
His goats have been free of the disease for more than a year. Christensen said about 13.5 percent of the domestic sheep and goats tested since the program began have been positive, and about 30 percent of the herds have had at least one animal with the illness. The animals are almost always asymptomatic, she said.
When they test positive, it’s up to the owners to decide what, if anything, to do about it. Christensen said some choose to remove the positive animals; others don’t.
“Sometimes you have situations where they are pets, so we are talking about mitigating the risks as best we can,” she said.
Most of the testing thus far has involved goats, which have become a popular animal of late.
“Nobody really has pet sheep around here,” Christensen said. “Everyone saw goats on Instagram, and they all got goats.”
Wik said they are also interested in providing education to the general public and specifically to people who may be considering buying livestock. He said they can help them assess the risk of spreading disease to wild sheep based on where the animals will be kept.
“Not every area is a risk to bighorn sheep, but bighorn sheep make some really strange movements at times,” he said.
Christensen said moving animals is one way the bacteria can spread among domestic herds.
“We spend a lot of time talking about biosecurity, so trying to limit animal movement,” she said.
That can also involve testing animals before people acquire them.
Wik said about two to three bighorn sheep are removed from the Asotin Creek herd annually after they wander into town.
“If (bighorn) sheep get into what we consider a really high-risk area we will do our best to capture them, and then we can test them, keep them overnight in a horse trailer, get the results the next day and let them go back to the herd,” he said.
People interested in the program may contact Christensen at (509) 552-8117 or info@asotincd.org.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.