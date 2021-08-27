Scaled-back jet boat races scheduled to return this weekend

The Thunder on the Snake Jet Boat race will be held this weekend for the first time in more than a year.
The jet boat race between Hells Gate Marina and Bear Bar was called off last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s lineup of teams will be smaller than normal because pandemic-related restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border are preventing Canadian teams from participating. Organizer Mike Lindsey said teams from New Zealand bowed out because of similar pandemic-related travel difficulties.
That will leave eight to 10 local teams competing against both the clock and the river’s many twists, turns and rapids. Even with the pared-down field, Lindsey said competitors are looking forward to challenging themselves.
“We are glad to be racing,” he said. “We all get pretty itchy not being able to drive our boats for a year.”
The last full race was held in 2018. The 2019 race was cut short following a crash that resulted in the death of Steve Wessels Jr., of Clarkston.
This year’s festivities kick off tonight with a show and shine featuring all of the boats and teams entered in the two-day race. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
As in years past, the race will feature a two-leg trip from Hells Gate Marina to Bear Bar and back on Saturday and Sunday and shorter circuit races between the marina and Three Mile Island on Saturday afternoon.
Racers will depart for Bear Bar, 27 miles upstream, in one-minute intervals, by class, starting at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Once there, they will take a break and then make the return trip, again in one-minute intervals, starting at 11:15 a.m.
The circuit races, featuring mass starts by class, begin at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m. Racers will start adjacent to the Lewiston Elks Lodge and head upstream, circle around Three Mile Island and race back to the start. They will each repeat the circuit three times.
On Sunday, racers will again go to Bear Bar and back, departing at 9:15 and 11:15 a. m. Results and other information will be posted at facebook.com/thunderonthesnake/.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.
If you go
Tonight: Show and shine, 6-8 p.m., Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Saturday: Races start at Hells Gate Marina at 9:15 a.m. Circuit races start at 1:30 p.m.
Sunday: Races start at 9:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Awards ceremony is 2 p.m. at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.