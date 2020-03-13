A pair of court actions this week augment rules on wolf and elk management options in Idaho.
The new restrictions mostly affect federal agencies but can have an indirect effect on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
In one case, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services agency will be at least temporarily restricted from killing wolves in designated wilderness areas in the state and won’t be allowed to deploy M-44 devices that are designed to poison coyotes, wolves and other animals.
In another case, the U.S. Forest Service must allow the public time to challenge helicopter landings in wilderness areas for the purpose of routine wildlife management, such as placing tracking collars on elk, and the agency won’t be allowed to use data obtained from elk that were collared in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area in central Idaho four years ago. However, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game can use the data.
The restrictions on Wildlife Services stem from a case in which several environmental groups, including the Friends of the Clearwater, Western Watersheds Project, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Predator Defense sued, alleging the agency had not gone through an updated National Environmental Policy Act process before killing wolves in the state. They argued that a 2011 environmental analysis the agency relied on was outdated.
The case originally was dismissed by federal Judge Edward Lodge at Boise. The groups successfully appealed that ruling, and last year a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals remanded the case back to the district court. The court directed parties of the lawsuit to try to reach a settlement agreement that would outline the agency’s wolf control activities in the state.
That agreement was reached Wednesday. In it, Wildlife Services not only agreed to halt killing wolves in wilderness areas and the Sawtooth and Hells Canyon national recreation areas until it updates a broad environmental impact statement that covers most of its wildlife control activities in the state but also formally agreed it would stop using M-44 devices while the study is being prepared.
“The federal government won’t be aerially gunning wolves in the upper Clearwater, the Lolo Zone, based upon a false narrative that elk declines are due to predation,” said Gary MacFarlane, executive director of Friends of the Clearwater. “Further, the federal government will no longer violate the wildernesses in Idaho by killing wolves, a native predator that epitomizes untrammeled wilderness.”
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game had previously contracted with Wildlife Services to carry out wolf control actions in the Lolo Zone. However, in recent years the department has used a private contractor to do that work and may continue to do so.
In the other case, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that requires the U.S. Forest Service to delay any authorized wildlife management-related helicopter landings in wilderness areas so the public can file legal challenges. That ruling stems from an incident in 2016 in which the state used helicopters to place collars on dozens of elk and four wolves in the Frank Church Wilderness. Friends of the Clearwater, Wilderness Watch and the Western Watersheds Project filed the suit.
District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled the agency was wrong to allow the helicopters to land in the wilderness, an area normally off limits to most motorized travel and said the agency must give the public ample time to file lawsuits before allowing any future helicopter lands. Winmill also directed both the state and federal government not to use data from the collared animals.
The state appealed that ruling. On Monday, the appeals court affirmed the Forest Service must allow time for legal challenges to helicopter landings in wilderness areas and said the federal agency may not use data from the animals collared in 2016. However, the court said the state can use the data.
“The 9th Circuit court recognized the importance of wilderness and that the Forest Service was wrong to allow motorized use to approve routine wildlife management in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. We can only hope that, in the future, both the Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will honor wilderness and its important attributes,” MacFarlane said.
Roger Phillips, a spokesman for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, said the agency is pleased it can use the data from collared elk in 2016.
“If we go to the effort of putting radio collars on elk, we would like to be able to use that data,” he said. “So us being able to use that data is a good thing.”
