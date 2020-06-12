The U.S. Forest Service may proceed with a timber sale near Riggins designed to reduce insect infestations, disease and ultimately wildfires, following a ruling by the 9th U.S.Circuit Court of Appeals.
A three-judge panel found the agency did not violate the National Forest Management Act or the Healthy Forest Management Act in approving the Windy-Shingle project west of the Little Salmon River that will see logging on about 2,500 acres and produce 14 million board feet of timber.
A local citizens group known as the Friends of Rapid River and the Moscow-based conservation group Friends of the Clearwater challenged the project, first in district court and then at the 9th Circuit Court, alleging the agency used a faulty method to account for old-growth trees in the area and wrongly expanded an existing gravel pit.
The court said the agency did not violate its own forest plan when it accounted for old-growth stands and also noted the agency was able to complete road work associated with the project without expanding the gravel pit.
