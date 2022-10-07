River trek leaves reality playing field

During his long paddle trip down the Yellowstone River, Mike Richardson said his favorite section came after leaving the community of Columbus. There were bouncy waves, cool cliffs near Young’s Point and scenic farm fields bathed in warm light.

 Courtesy photo

Local man takes three-week vacation?

That’s how Missoula paddleboarder Mike Richardson, 35, jokingly envisioned the headline for this story about his fall trip down the Yellowstone River. However, after so many conversations, cold beers and invitations from strangers, he began to realize people were interested in his roughly 400-mile journey.

