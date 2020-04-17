River guides seek direction

The spring and summer rafting season on Idaho’s famed whitewater rivers is stuck in a back eddy of COVID-19 uncertainty.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little hasn’t banned outdoor recreation, but his stay-at-home order and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include social distancing protocols that would seem to make business-as-usual river running impossible, depending on how long they stay in place. State and federal measures aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus call for limiting both long-distance travel and even modest social gatherings.
People often travel from all over the Pacifc Northwest, country and even the world to ride the rapids on rivers like the Lochsa, Selway, Salmon, Snake River in Hells Canyon and the Middle Fork of the Salmon. On multiple-day trips, they live together for up to a week — camping in close quarters. On daytrips and overnighters, they spend hours together on small boats.
Commercial outfitters, who often depend on dozens of customers to make trips financially viable, will be especially challenged to meet the guidelines. But, for now, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are leaving open the possibility that rafting and kayaking can happen.
Some rivers are open now, including the Lochsa, Selway and lower Salmon. The Snake River in Hells Canyon is open, but access points like the boat launch at Hells Canyon Dam, Pittsburg Landing and Heller Bar are closed. The main Salmon River and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River are closed through the end of this month.
The peak of rafting and kayaking is still months away for many boaters. But the high flows of spring runoff in late April and May are a big attraction.
Hunt Paddison, owner of Three Rivers Rafting at Lowell, normally would be two weeks deep into guide training by now. But he has delayed the preseason ritual where his employees knock the rust off their boating skills, go over safety protocols and make sure all the company’s gear is in good shape.
“We are in such a tight spot,” Paddison said. “The timing couldn’t be worse for the rafting industry, especially for the early season businesses in the area.”
His first trip with guests is scheduled for May 2.
“If my guides haven’t been able to train, I won’t be able to run my first trip of the season. It’s a risk I’m not willing to take, and it all comes back to safety.”
So too does the decision to operate at all. Thus far, various Forest Service units are telling outfitters they can run trips, whether river or land based, so long as they are able to meet state and federal guidelines and the land or water on which they operate is open.
“If they can meet the governor’s order and the CDC guidelines, there is no reason not to let them operate,” said Carol Hennessy of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Nez Perce-Clearwater and Wallow-Whitman forest officials are asking outfitters to submit for review plans of operation that detail how they will meet COVID-19 guidelines. Salmon-Challis National Forest officials are asking outfitters to draw up self-issued plans that don’t require review.
“We have received calls from river outfitters asking for direction, and some feel like they can meet all that and still operate,” said Mark Bingman, deputy ranger on the Hells Canyon Ranger District of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. “We have asked them to submit plans to us, like an operations plan, just for this time period, which shows or demonstrates how they are going to meet all of those conditions.”
Paddison said the federal guidelines that call for gatherings to not exceed 10 people will be difficult to meet. He can run small trips with about a half dozen clients and four guides. But trips on the Lochsa normally have about 30 people on them.
“The business doesn’t necessarily succeed just because we can take six people a day,” he said.
He also worries about liability if someone on a trip were to contract the disease from another guest or guide.
“Nobody has answered that question for us,” he said.
Dustin Aherin, owner of Idaho River Adventures and president of the Middle Fork Outfitters Association, is hoping to be able to operate this summer. Trips on the famous river don’t usually start until late May and run deep into summer, giving him and other outfitters that operate there more time to plan and adapt.
“If the COVID-19 public health issue is still as serious as it is now, we will abide by any directive we need to abide by,” Aherin said.
If and when things change, he said people will be eager to get outside and burn off steam.
“People more than ever are looking forward to spending time with a small group of people in the wilds of Idaho. That is what this country is here for, so we are hopeful we will be able to provide that service.”
Aherin said most people who have booked trips through his company are staying on board and hopeful they can come. He isn’t requiring the normal full payment 90 days before the trip.
If people want to visit Idaho and use an outfitter, but not until next year, they can help small businesses stay afloat and take care of their seasonal employees by making a reservation and deposit now.
Aaron Lieberman, executive director of the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association, also is making a pitch to the public to stick with their favorite outfitters via trip deposits, even if it’s not until next year.
“Know that we will be here, if you help us be here, when you come back to Idaho,” Lieberman said.
He fears the travel restrictions, potential closures and economic downturn associated with the pandemic could be financially ruinous to many outfitters who operate with high overhead and low profit margins. He said that will be especially true of river-based businesses.
“My fingers are crossed for a better-case scenario, but this stands to be an extinction crisis for the industry,” he said.
Forest Service officials are closely watching the situation and preparing to cancel some permits if need be. Nick Schrader, recreation, special uses and wilderness trails program manager for the Salmon-Challis Forest, said people who won coveted permits to run the Middle Fork of the Salmon and the main Salmon river will be able to use the permits next year if the agency cancels trips or people decide on their own the health risks are too steep.
“This is unprecedented. We want to be as flexible as we can,” Schrader said. “The Middle Fork and the Main (Salmon) are some of the most highly desired river permits you can get. We want to make sure people don’t miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”
If trips need to be cancelled, he said the agency would give permit holders a warning about three weeks from their trip and notify them for sure two weeks from their launch date.
“We are trying our best to hit that sweet spot where we are not canceling trips way out in the future, but we want to give people enough advance notice so they are not on their way or planning a trip and purchasing supplies.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.
“We are in such a tight spot. The timing couldn’t be worse for the rafting industry, especially for the early season businesses in the area.”
Hunt Paddison, owner of Three Rivers Rafting at Lowell
“My fingers are crossed for a better-case scenario, but this (COVID-19 restrictions) stands to be an extinction crisis for the industry.”
Aaron Lieberman, executive director of the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association
“This (COVID-19 situation) is unprecedented. We want to be as flexible as we can. The Middle Fork and the Main (Salmon) are some of the most highly desired river permits you can get. We want to make sure people don’t miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”
Nick Schrader, recreation, special uses and wilderness trails program manager for the Salmon-Challis Forest