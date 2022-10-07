Results are mixed for sockeye salmon’s return to Idaho

Chelbee Rosenkrance, of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, holds a male sockeye salmon Sept. 17, 2020, at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in Eagle, Idaho.

 AP Travis Brown

BOISE — More imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon returned to central Idaho this year than in nearly a decade, but biologists are disappointed that few of them came from fish that spawned naturally in the wild.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday that 736 adult sockeye salmon completed the 900-mile trip from the Pacific Ocean to the high-elevation Stanley Basin at about 6,000 feet. But only 46 came from adult fish that spawned naturally in Redfish Lake.

