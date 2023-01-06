A snowy owl perches on the top of a chimney of a home in Cypress, Calif., on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2022, as bird watchers and photographers gather on the street below to see the very unusual sight. A snowy owl, certainly not native to Southern California, has made an appearance in a residential Cypress neighborhood, drawing avid ornithologists and curious bird gawkers alike. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)
AP Mark Rightmire
CYPRESS, Calif. — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they’re actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact.
Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
It’s current home is a rooftop perch in the balmy city of Cypress.
“It is absolutely unique as a bird observation,” Vic Leipzig, who teaches birding at Saddleback College, told The Orange County Register late last week.
The newspaper reported that local bird experts speculated that the owl could have arrived in Southern California aboard a ship or could be a captive bird that escaped.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see,” Leipzig said. “That there were so many people standing there watching this thing was very thrilling to me.”
Sweden: Chimps euthanized after escaping from zoo enclosure
STOCKHOLM — Three chimpanzees escaped from their enclosure in a Swedish zoo and roamed freely before being euthanized in mid-December, according to Swedish media.
Annika Troselius, press spokeswoman for the group that operates the Furuvik zoo, told the Expressen daily that the animals had to be euthanized because there wasn’t enough tranquilizer for all of them. Chimpanzees are strong and dangerous animals, she said, and the zoo’s main focus “is that no human gets hurt.”
Troselius told Swedish radio that a fourth chimpanzee was believed to have left its enclosure, though there were no other immediate details. It was unclear how the mammals were able to escape from their enclosure.
The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 100 miles north of Stockholm, and had seven chimpanzees. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park’s web page, it is the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.