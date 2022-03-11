During a January Cougar Project outing to try to track down, tree and collar a mountain lion in Yellowstone National Park, Jake Frank got to tag along.
Frank is the park’s audiovisual production specialist, and in all of his years working in the outdoors, he had never seen a cougar. During the lion hunt, he found out why. The location the group trekked into was steep, rocky and remote. Add in snow and cold temps, and the hike quickly turned into a test of endurance.
Luckily, he was equipped with a radio, so even though he fell behind trying to keep up with the athletic crew, he was able to locate the group after the houndsman’s dogs had treed a big male lion.
“There was a giant mountain lion right there,” Frank said, remembering coming up to the scene. “I’d never seen one before.”
He couldn’t stand around and gawk, however, as the crew darted the animal to immobilize it, then climbed the tree and lowered the big cat down. From there, the cat was given an anesthetic so a GPS collar could be fitted, blood sample drawn and measurements taken for the park’s lion database.
Frank marveled at the big cat’s musculature while snapping photos of its large canine teeth and razor-sharp dew claw.
“This is crazy this is happening,” Frank recalled thinking as he shot videos and photos alternately while trying to stay out of the group’s way on the steep, slippery mountainside.
“It was really awesome to see the professionalism” of the team in action, he said. Within about 35 minutes, they were all done. Through the entire encounter, Frank said his adrenaline was flowing, so he didn’t have time to think, only react and hope the videos and photos would turn out. He wouldn’t find that out until he got back to the office.
Cougar Project lead biologist Dan Stahler tried to tamp down any enthusiasm Frank had going into the day, noting that sometimes the group will spend all day out, hiking miles through the forest without success. So Frank felt pretty lucky they captured a lion while he was along.
“It was great to peek into that world that’s not usually seen,” he said.