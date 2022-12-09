RICHLAND — An unusual visitor to the Tri-Cities has been drawing crowds to Leslie Groves Park along the Columbia River in Richland.
Jane Abel, of Richland, was the first to spot him.
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 3:54 am
RICHLAND — An unusual visitor to the Tri-Cities has been drawing crowds to Leslie Groves Park along the Columbia River in Richland.
Jane Abel, of Richland, was the first to spot him.
Last week, she was taking photos of birds along the river and thought she had snapped a picture of a western bluebird.
“No big deal,” she said.
But when she looked more closely at her photos on Dec. 1, she realized that it wasn’t a western bluebird, but an eastern bluebird. The species had thrilled her when she spotted the vibrant blue birds in her yard as a child in Michigan.
She sent a photo of the bird to long-time birder Nancy Laframboise, of Richland, and posted it on a whim to iNaturalist.org.
It wasn’t until she got up the next morning and checked her email did she learn that she had made the first recorded sighting of an eastern bluebird in Washington state.
Only once have they been seen in Oregon and never in California, said Jason Fidorra, a Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist based in Pasco.
Soon, 30 people were in the park with scopes and telephoto lenses to look for the eastern bluebird. Many came from Seattle, Spokane, Walla Walla and Yakima.
“It was quite the who’s who of the Washington birder community,” Fidorra said.
Bluebirds have been spotted in the Tri-Cities before. Richland is just 66 miles from Bickleton, Wash., which calls itself the Bluebird Capital of the World because of the thousands of bluebirds that spend much of the year in the area.
But those are mostly mountain bluebirds and a few western bluebirds, not an eastern bluebird that has gone far off course.
Male bluebirds are the showy gender. Females are mostly gray with hints of blue.
The male eastern bluebird that Abel spotted has a bright blue back, a robin red chest and throat, and a pure white belly.
The key to its identification was its red throat. Western bluebirds have dark blue throats.
The male eastern bluebird has been hanging out at Leslie Groves park with a female mountain bluebird, Abel said.
She speculates that the eastern bluebird may have gone off course as part of a mixed flock of bluebirds that included the mountain bluebird.
Usually eastern bluebirds don’t travel far, which may be why they have not been spotted before in the Tri-Cities, Fidorra said.
The species are native to east of the Continental Divide and migrate from the same latitude as the Tri-Cities to the southeast or Arizona.
It could be that the eastern bluebird got to the Tri-Cities, as Abel speculates, hanging out with similar species, Fidorra said.
Or sometimes a bird’s internal compass is off and it migrates in the wrong direction, he said.
Birds also, particularly if they have long migrations, can be blown off course.
How long the eastern bluebird may hang out in Richland is anyone’s guess.
Since so few eastern bluebirds have been spotted in the west, there is not data to make an educated prediction.
There is food available. Virgina creeper grows along the river, providing berries for the bluebirds to eat.
“I hope people get to see it,” Fidorra said.
They can just look for the crowd with binoculars to find it.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.