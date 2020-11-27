U.S. Forest Service officials are once again asking the public to quickly comment on a suite of projects proposed for funding under year two of the Great American Outdoors Act.
The agency released lists of projects with few details late last week and wants public comments by Monday.
The act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald J. Trump last summer, steers $1.9 billion per year over the next five years to federal land management agencies to help address a backlog of work known as deferred maintenance. Most of the money, 70 percent, goes to the National Park Service. The Forest Service will get 15 percent, or about $285 million per year.
In September, the Forest Service asked for public comment on projects to be funded in fiscal year 2021 that started in October. It is now seeking comments on projects that could be funded in fiscal year 2022.
On the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, the list includes projects that could garner wide public support, such as:
- Campground maintenance along the Lochsa and Selway rivers and on the Palouse and North Fork of the Clearwater Ranger districts.
- Repairs and maintenance on important roads such as the 250, 247 and 255 roads along the North Fork of the Clearwater River, the road to Paradise along the Selway River and roads to Whitewater Ranch and Mackey Bar along the Salmon River.
- Maintenance on bridges that provide access to popular areas.
The list also includes work that would see the money spent on the agency’s operational infrastructure but might not be seen as directly benefiting the recreating public:
- Landscaping and building safety at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest supervisor’s office at Kamiah. The $9 million building is under construction.
- Painting at ranger stations.
- A new wastewater system at Powell Ranger Station.
The list of proposed projects on the Umatilla National Forest includes things like chip sealing the Blue Mountains Scenic Byway and reconstruction of the 40 Road to Mount Misery. But the list also includes several projects that would see the money spent on U.S. Forest Service facilities. For example, some projects would be used for asbestos abatement, one would reroof a work center and another would implement security upgrades at the Heppner Ranger Station.
Tiffany Benna, Great American Outdoors Act communications lead at the Pacific Northwest Region, said the agency has been on a tight timeline to implement the act. The law directs the agency to submit a list of proposed projects annually within the president’s budget. Those approved by Congress are funded.
The act was passed in August and demanded a list of fiscal year 2021 projects be submitted within 90 days. The agency rushed to meet that deadline and turned in its list Nov. 2. Now, it is rushing to submit the fiscal year 2022 list to catch up with a budgeting process that already is underway.
“Public feedback is important to this process, and we look forward to getting ahead of the curve and having more time for that feedback (in future years),” Benna said via email.
Babete Anderson, a spokeswoman at the agency’s Washington D.C. office said officials are committed to working closely with the public but not sharing details, such as costs of the fiscal year 2021 projects forwarded to Congress “as numbers are still being finalized and we want to do everything we can to ensure efficient use of these funds.”
“The selected projects will enable the Forest Service to improve access and the quality of the visitor experience and to enhance conditions on forest and rangelands, reduce wildfire risk and increase resiliency of our nation’s forests,” she said.
Craig Gehrke, of the Wilderness Society at Boise, said the public should have more time and more details so people can submit quality comments on the projects and help the agency select which ones will be sent to Congress.
“They need to get better at this and get a bigger constituency for it,” Gehrke said. “If people don’t see some results on the ground, it’s going to wither, I think.”
A list of projects proposed for funding in fiscal year 2022 from the agency’s Northern Region that includes national forests in northern Idaho and Montana is available at bit.ly/33eHZFs.
A list of projects from the Pacific Northwest Region is available at bit.ly/3fzDtGS.
A list of projects for funding this year that was forwarded to Congress is available at bit.ly/2HwfUBY.
On the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest, the list includes things like repairs to historic backcountry routes, maintenance at the Lochsa Historic Ranger Station that functions as a museum and funding for trail work. Projects on the Umatilla National Forest repair fire lookouts and replacement to a bridge on the Burnt River trail.
