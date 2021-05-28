Project will shrink Lewiston wildlife oasis

A small wildlife oasis in the middle of Lewiston is likely to shrink in the coming months.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is planning to expand the equipment storage and vehicle parking yard associated with its regional office on the corner of Warner Avenue and 16th Street. To make room, the agency will encroach about 60 feet into part of its natural area that is adjacent to the agency’s compound.
“We bought the property way back when, and we bought it for expansion not to create a nature area,” said J.J. Teare, regional supervisor for the agency.
When the agency purchased the 10-acre parcel in the 1960s it was a pasture. In 1985, the agency with the assistance of volunteers converted it to an oasis for urban wildlife by planting native vegetation. Retired fish and conservation officer Dwight Kilgore helped steward the area for several years.
“It’s the only place like it in the whole valley,” he said. “It’s not a park.”
Kilgore, who was a driving force behind the area’s establishment, said it is used by a wide range of wildlife including deer, raccoons, coyotes and “an unbelievable amount of migrating birds.”
The area that is now about 5 acres in size was previously reduced to make room for a new office building. Teare said the planned upgrade of the storage yard will allow the agency to take better care of its gear and be a better neighbor. The upgrade will include new fencing and landscaping along Warner Avenue and 16th Street and a pair of new pole buildings, where much of its equipment — that includes boats and trailers — will be stored.
“We get a lot of negative comments about the appearance of our compound,” Teare said.
The natural area is likely to close during the work that could happen in late summer or fall, Teare said, but it will reopen after the work. Paths that are affected by the expansion of the equipment yard will be relocated. The remaining area still will function as a wildlife oasis.
While there are no immediate plans to further encroach on the area, Teare said the land will remain available for future expansion.
“We appreciate the public has gotten to use it for all these years, and we don’t take that lightly,” he said. “It’s a good example of backyard habitat; but we have to promote reasonable government and be more efficient and cost-effective with sportsmen’s dollars.”
Until recently, the strip of land that features walking paths, a stream and a generous canopy of native plants and trees, was called the Lewiston Wildlife Habitat Area. It’s now called the Lewiston Nature Area.
