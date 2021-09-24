SPOKANE — PotlatchDeltic Corp. lifted a ban on the use of recreational vehicles on most of its Idaho holdings.
The ban that was adopted July 22 was rescinded this week because of rain, lower temperatures and reduced fire risk.
According to a news release, motorized recreational vehicle use is now permitted on the company’s lands in Idaho except for a temporary restriction in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands on Bingo Creek Road north of Headquarters.
Campfires are permitted at leased campsites. Campfires in other locations remain banned until the start of the open burning season Oct. 20. The company continues to urge visitors to use extreme caution when engaging in activities that could lead to an accidental fire.