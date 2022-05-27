Washington’s spring chinook salmon fishing season on the Snake River sunsets this evening, but Idaho’s looks like it could continue for several weeks.
Today is the last day for chinook fishing below Little Goose Dam. The area near Ice Harbor Dam closed Wednesday.
In Idaho, the state’s Department of Fish and Game continues to estimate anglers fishing the Clearwater River and its open tributaries will be able to catch about 6,000 spring chinook. Through last week, the agency estimates anglers have harvested more than 1,200 adult chinook from the Clearwater Basin. That includes an estimated 920 between Lewiston and the Cherrylane Bridge, 255 between Cherrylane and Orofino, 31 from the North Fork of the Clearwater and another 31 between Orofino and Kooskia. As of last week, the agency hadn’t documented harvest on the Middle or South forks of the Clearwater.
The department attempts to manage fishing so that harvest is distributed throughout the river sections. It allocates about 30% of the harvest to the stretch between Lewiston and Cherrylane. Through last week, anglers had caught roughly 15% of the harvest share, leaving another 882 to be harvested. Anglers fishing between Cherrylane and Orofino have harvested only 4% of the allocation for that stretch. No other section exceeded 1% of the target.
The harvest share for chinook bound for the Rapid River Hatchery declined slightly from 4,000 to about 3,800. However, Regional Fisheries Manager Joe DuPont believes the harvest share may increase following genetic analysis of returning adult fish. The current harvest share is based on detection of tracking tags implanted in some fish. The tags sometimes underestimate the strength of the run.
Through last week, anglers on the lower Salmon River and Little Salmon River had only harvested an estimated 122 adult chinook. Most of those fish were caught in the two river sections between Rice Creek Bridge near Graves Creek and Time Zone Bridge near Riggins. The department estimates that just 12 were caught between Time Zone Bridge and the mouth of Short’s Creek and only four on the Little Salmon River.
As of Wednesday, 41,970 spring chinook had been counted at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. That is about 10,000 over the 10-year average and the most since 2016, when 42,093 were counted during the same time frame. This year’s return follows a string of five dismal runs that included a March 15-to-May 25 count of 5,059 in 2017; 10,859 a year later; 9,550 in 2019; nearly 12,000 in 2020; and 21,585 last year.