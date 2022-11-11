A majority of Washingtonians believe state wildlife managers’ goal should be “preserving and protecting fish and wildlife” according to poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state’s wildlife management agency.

That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s mission statement and was juxtaposed against the second part of the mission which calls for the maximization of “hunting and fishing opportunities.” Twenty percent of those polled said that should be WDFW’s goal.

