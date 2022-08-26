For Thorin Loeks, adventures are all about living in the moment, appreciating the little things and meeting new people.

The 31-year-old from Whitehorse,Yukon Territory, Canada, passed through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley recently during an epic cross-country journey. He arrived by canoe on Aug. 17 and left via bicycle Tuesday, en route from Astoria, Ore., to the Gulf of Mexico.

