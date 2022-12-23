Officials seed area burned in Snake River Complex Fire
CRAIG MOUNTAIN — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently conducted aerial seeding of 250 acres burned in the Snake River Complex Fire last year.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 4:06 am
According to a news release from the agency, the effort will help improve soil stability and reestablish native grasses.
Other post-fire operations on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area have involved logging and thinning to remove fire-damaged trees and the treatment of noxious weeds.
Jeff Lau tapped as acting range of Palouse District
POTLATCH — Jeff Lau is serving as the acting ranger of the Palouse District on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, according to a Forest Service news release.
He is filling in for Ranger Stefani Spencer, who is serving as the acting director of public and government relations and grants and agreements in the agency’s Northern Region Office in Missoula, Mont.
Lau is the northern Idaho shared stewardship coordinator for the agency. He previously served in various timber management positions.
Tips sought in poaching incident near Lucile
LUCILE — Conservation offices from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking information about a mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste near here.
According to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release, the 4-point buck was shot sometime between the evening of Dec. 13 and morning of Dec. 14. The head was removed but the rest of the animal was left.
Anyone with information about the incident or others is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800) 632-5999 or Fish and Game’s Clearwater Regional Office at (208) 799-5010. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Applications open for Idaho Fish and Game director position
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is accepting applications for director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
According to an agency news release, the application period runs through Jan. 5.
The director reports to the seven-member commission and is responsible for administering laws and rules of the agency and controlling the department’s revenues, expenditures and personnel as it manages the state’s wildlife populations. The commission anticipates conducting interviews in late January and early February. More information about the position is available at idfg.idaho.gov/job/126021.
The new director will replace Ed Schriever, who is retiring in February.
