Fire danger leads to timber land closures in northern Idaho
Large tracts of private timber land in north central Idaho and the state’s Panhandle region are closed because of extreme fire danger combined with limited firefighting resources.
“While this type of restriction is not necessary during most fire seasons, this year is extraordinary in terms of wildfire risk for Idaho and all neighboring Western states,” Peter Stegner said in a statement on behalf of the North Idaho Timber Group. “This precautionary closure is in the best interests of the community and the environment, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation with this request during these highly unusual times.”
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has a lease agreement that allows public access to property owned by the timber group. The agreement allows the private owners to shut down access in times of high fire danger.
PotlatchDeltic also is part of the state’s lease agreement, and it has implemented restrictions on its property. Motorized vehicles are allowed only on open and ungated roads, campfires and open burning have been banned and the company has temporarily stopped issuing camping and off-road vehicle permits.
Fish and Game has fire information site
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game maintains a fire information page that lists locations of large fires, associated restrictions and how fires may affect hunting seasons. The page is at idfg.idaho.gov/fire.