Petition to allow archers to use lighted nocks rejected
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission denied a petition to allow archery hunters to use lighted nocks and another to require trappers to post signs during some wolf harvest seasons.
Denying the petitions means they will not be moved forward into the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s rule-making process, according to a news release from the agency.
The commission said the lighted nock petition was denied because commissioners want to keep primitive weapon rules for archery hunting and that signage near wolf trapping sights was not warranted.
Access Yes applications for landowners now being accepted
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are accepting applications for the Access Yes program that provides payments to landowners who open their property to public hunting and fishing.
The program is designed to promote public access for people to hunt, fish and trap on private land. According to a news release from the agency, benefits of enrolling in the program include habitat improvements or a per-acre payment for access. Additionally, department officials will handle signs for boundaries and designated parking locations, and provide sign-in boxes.
The agency recently received a three-year, $900,000 federal grant through the 2020 Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program to help it expand Access Yes. More information and applications are available by contacting agency officials in the Clearwater Region at (208) 799-5010. Applications are due early next month.
Veteran Friends of the Clearwater official lands job in Montana
MOSCOW — Brett Haverstick of the Friends of the Clearwater here is moving on to a new job, according to a news release from the conservation group.
Haverstick, who has been the group’s education and outreach director for a decade, took a job with Wilderness Watch in Missoula, Mont. Haverstick worked on campaigns to stop megaloads along U.S. Highway 12, in opposition to the proposed Lochsa Land Exchange and in support of efforts to breach the four lower Snake River dams to help recover salmon and steelhead.
“Nobody can really replace Brett, the person I jokingly call the most famous man in Moscow. He is very gregarious, a great organizer and a good friend. The energy and focus he brought to the job was extraordinary. Best of all, he will get to spend time in his beloved wild Clearwater country,” said Gary Macfarlane, executive director of Friends of the Clearwater.
Haverstick said he plans to continue recreating in the roadless areas of the Clearwater National Forest and working to help keep it untamed.
“There are a lot of wild places in America, but the Clearwater is one of the wildest and I hope it remains that way,” he said.
BLM’s boater guide for lower Salmon River on sale
COTTONWOOD — The Bureau of Land Management’s boater guide for the lower Salmon River is available for purchase.
The booklet details the 112-mile section of the Salmon River from Vinegar Creek east of Riggins to its confluence with the Snake River in Hells Canyon and then the 20-mile section from the mouth to Heller Bar.
It provides tips for navigation and highlights key points of interest and road access along the route. The guides can be purchased for $7 by contacting the Cottonwood Field Office at (208) 962-3245 or blm_id_cottonwoodoffice@blm.gov. The guide is also available for viewing online at www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river. In addition to the boater guide, the web site has links to resources like georeferenced maps and data about permits by navigating to the lower left-hand side of the page.