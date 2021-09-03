WDFW reopens wildlife areas for day use, hunting
SPOKANE — Most wildlife areas managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife eastern Washington are now open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m
In July, the agency closed wildlife areas in eastern Washington to overnight use and limited access to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. because of high wildfire danger.
“We’re extending day-use hours to make destinations accessible for hunters heading out early in the day,” said Paul Dahmer, land stewardship and operations manager. “However, the overnight camping closure and campfire ban are still in effect until the fire risk decreases, and we encourage everyone to recreate responsibly.”
An emergency order is still in effect and being enforced on department-managed lands east of the Cascades, which prohibits:
• Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
• Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
• The discharge of firearms for target shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
• Welding and operating chain saws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
• Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting set for Thursday
The Kelly Creek Flycasters will hold an in-person meeting Thursday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston to hear reports from two graduate students who have received scholarships from the fly fishing group.
A social hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner will be at 6, and the program is at 7. Evan Jones of the University of Idaho will give a presentation on the development of oral vaccines against fish diseases. Alexander Wooding of Idaho State University will present his studies on redband trout, a heat-tolerant form of rainbow trout native to southern Idaho. Visitors are welcome to attend the social hour, dinner and program.
New hours of operation to begin at Dworshak Dam
AHSAHKA — Dworshak Dam’s Visitor Center hours of operation and boat ramp availability are changing.
As of Tuesday, the visitor center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on federal holidays. No public tours will be offered; however school tours are available.
The reservoir level is dropping, and the boat ramp at Grandad is expected to be out of the water after Labor Day. For more information about recreational opportunities or scheduling school tours, people may contact Army Corps of Engineers staff members at the visitor center by calling (208) 476-1255.
Winter hours set for Lower Granite Dam crossing
POMEROY — The Army Corps of Engineers will move to winter hours for Lower Granite Dam crossing on Monday.
Winter public crossing hours will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Crossing will be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s but is expected to be open for other federal holidays.
Up-to-date information on dam crossings is available by calling (888) 326-4636.