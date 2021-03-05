Fish policy is subject of Clearwater Flycasters talk
Eric Crawford of Trout Unlimited will speak at an online Clearwater Flycasters meeting Wednesday.
Crawford focuses on salmon and steelhead policy and at 6:30 p.m. will present “The Last Best Place for Recovery.”
Those interested in the meeting can call (509) 878-1654 for more information including login instructions.
Fishing guide to speak to Kelly Creek Flycasters
Rick Lee, a fishing boat captain in Honolulu, Hawaii, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a Kelly Creek Flycasters online meeting.
Lee is the owner of Bonefish Hawaii guide service and will describe his guided trips as well as suggested approaches for do-it-yourself trips. Those interested in tuning in can contact Gary Thorgaard at gthorgaard@hotmail.com for more information.
Free entry to Washington parks offered on March 19
OLYMPIA — Officials from the Washington State Parks department are waiving entrance fees March 19 in honor of the agency’s 108th birthday in March.
It will be the third free day of 2021. Visitors will not be required to display a Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park.
WDFW planning elk counts in the Blue Mountains
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be doing annual elk counts in the Blue Mountains in the southeastern corner of the state this month.
People may notice low-flying airplanes or helicopters in areas elk are known to be present. According to a news release from the agency, the surveys are less strenuous on elk than repeated interactions with hikers or other people recreating. There is also no “herding” of elk during the surveys. Instead the aircraft make quick flyovers. More information is available at www.bit.ly/3belLIb.