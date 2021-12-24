Moose, calf relocated from Kendrick
KENDRICK — Idaho Fish and Game officials captured a moose and her calf here last Friday and released them in a more remote location.
According to a news release from the agency, the moose that was hanging around a bicycle and walking path near the town was showing signs of aggression toward people. When animals like moose find themselves in towns, the agency prefers to give them a chance to leave on their own. When they don’t, or end up in conflict with people, IDFG sometimes chooses to capture and move the animals. Doing so carries risk, since the animals are released into unfamiliar areas during the winter when food can be scarce.
“When it comes to human-wildlife interaction, public safety is the first priority,” Clearwater Region Supervisor JJ Teare said.
Confluence Island now closed to hunting with firearms
The Army Corps of Engineers, working with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the city of Lewiston, has closed Confluence Island to hunting with firearms.
The 9.5-acre island at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers is a Habitat Management Unit — a land designation used by the Corps. It had previously been open to hunting but that will change starting Jan. 1. The area around the island is a popular steelhead fishing spot and boat traffic just off its shore can be heavy at certain times of year. Bank anglers sometimes fish from the island. It has also been used by waterfowl hunters.
The Corps will make the area a safety zone where discharging of firearms is not allowed, according to a news release from the agency.
Bald Mountain ski season set to open Sunday
PIERCE — Bald Mountain near here will begin its ski season Sunday.
The small, volunteer-operated ski hill has 30 inches of snow at its summit and 24 inches at its base. The hill will be open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 2 and on weekends and holiday Mondays for the remainder of the season.