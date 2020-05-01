Hells Canyon Dam flows to be curtailed beginning today
Idaho Power Company plans to reduce flows exiting Hells Canyon Dam in Hells Canyon starting today.
According to a news release from the agency, daily low flows will average between 10,000 cubic feet per second and 12,000 cubic feet per second, and high flows will be between 17,000 and 20,000 cubic feet per second. Flows leaving the dam had been averaging between 14,000 and 26,000 cubic feet per second. Actual operations are subject to change because of system reliability, and boaters are encouraged to be aware of changing river conditions, according to the news release.
Access to the Snake River in Hells Canyon is limited by the closure of boat ramps at Hells Canyon Creek, Pittsburg Landing and Heller Bar.
Fish and Game panel plans to meet May 14 via teleconference
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via teleconference at 8 a.m. May 14.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider directing funds to the Wolf Depredation Control Board, approving three property transactions, and decide if the Idaho Department of Fish and Games should make rules that would require signs to be placed near traps and allow archery hunters to use lighted nocks.
A nock is a notched, often plastic, tip on the back end of an arrow that allows archers to place an arrow on a bow string. A lighted nock has a small battery that lights up when the arrow is released and allows the path of the arrow to be followed by the human eye.
A full agenda is available at bit.ly/35giJ1y.
The public can view the meeting online at bit.ly/2Sk3Eql using the access code 962-371-254 and the password “meeting” or listen by calling (408) 418-9388 and using the access code 962-371-254.
There will be no opportunity for in-person attendance or public comment or questions during the meeting. In lieu of a public hearing, the commission is taking public comments for the meeting via email. The comment period is open through Wednesday.
Comments on lighted nocks may be sent to LightedNocks@idfg.idaho.gov. Comment on the rule proposal for signs near traps may be sent to SignsNearTraps@idfg.idaho.gov and all other comments may be sent to OtherComments@idfg.idaho.gov.
Float reservations on Middle Fork scotched because of outbreak
SALMON — Officials on the Salmon-Challis National Forest have canceled float reservations for the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and the main Salmon River through May 15 because of ongoing social distancing recommendations associated with the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Forest officials also extended an existing closure for developed recreation sites. Trails remain open.