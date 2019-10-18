Fluorescent pink now OK for hunters to wear in Washington
OLYMPIA — Hunters in Washington can now wear pink to help them stay safe in the field.
During the 2019 legislative session, the Washington Legislature passed Senate Bill 5148 allowing hunters to wear fluorescent pink. According to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission recently adopted rules to implement the law, which allows hunters to wear fluorescent hunter pink, fluorescent hunter orange or both. Several other states have passed laws allowing hunters to wear pink clothing for safety.
“Hunters must follow the same requirements as hunter orange if they wear hunter pink,” said David Whipple, hunter education division manager. “If you hunt during a season that requires visible clothing, you’re required to wear a minimum of 400 square inches above the waist that is visible from all sides.”
A hat, by itself, does not meet the requirement. Hunters may wear fluorescent hunter orange and fluorescent hunter pink on different garments or the same garment. As with hunter orange, a camouflage hunter pink pattern is legal as long as it is fluorescent. Hunters can find more information on hunter pink at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/ethics-safety/hunter-orange.
IDFG investigting killing of cow elk near Orofino
OROFINO — Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking information about a cow elk that was shot and killed on private property off of Wells Bench Road near here.
According to a news release from the agency, no part of the animal was taken. Officers believe the elk was shot from the road on the afternoon or evening of Oct. 10.
Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call Senior Conservation Officer Dave Beaver at (208) 791-5118 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Snowhaven to put on ski swap Nov. 15-16 at GHS
GRANGEVILLE — Snowhaven ski area will hold a ski swap on Nov. 15-16 at the Grangeville High School cafeteria here.
People are invited to sell their lightly use ski and snowboard equipment and winter wear or to come and shop. Items will be sold on a consignment basis, and a vendor will be selling new equipment.
The ski swap will run from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 15 and from 9-11 a.m. on Nov 16. People who wish to sell items must bring them to the cafeteria one hour before the start of the swap. More information is available by calling (208) 983-2851.
Agency issues tips for dealing with black bears
Officials at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are offering tips for people who live in areas they may encounter black bears this fall.
According to a news release from the agency, black bears are opportunistic and tend to select high-calorie food, which can bring them into proximity with people. They are warning people to avoid attracting bears to their residences.
“Do everything you can to avoid an encounter with any bear, which helps to keep them, and you, out of harm’s way,” said Rich Beausoleil, the department’s statewide bear and cougar specialist. “Following these simple steps can prevent virtually all black bear and other wildlife issues.”
Always store garbage cans in a garage or sturdy building until collection day. Bears are smart and opportunistic. If a garbage can is left out, they’ll find it.
Remove bird feeders (seed and liquid) from porches, trees and other accessible areas, and feed pets inside. These feeders can inadvertently become easy, high-calorie attractants for bears.
Pick and remove fruit from trees, even the highest branches. Bears love fruit and may climb trees to get it, possibly damaging valuable branches. Also remove fallen fruit.
Don’t intentionally feed bears, deer, elk or other wild animals. Bears have great memories, so once they find food, they’ll likely return, having begun to associate food with people. Anything a deer or elk will eat, a bear will eat too, even near homes. Once bears learn to connect people with food, it starts to put the bear, and the public, at risk.
Don’t wait until you have a bear problem. If people wait until a bear is seen, it may be too late to prevent a negative outcome.
Taking these steps before a situation occurs is the best way to prevent negative interactions with wildlife. More information is available at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/species/ursus-americanus.
Bird-watching group to orbit the valley on Saturday
The Canyon Birders will lead a bird-watching outing around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Saturday morning.
Those interested in participating can meet at the West Pond near the railroad bridge across the Clearwater River at Lewiston and adjacent to the Lewiston Levee Bypass at 8:30 a.m. The group plans to visit several bird-watching hot spots including Hells Gate State Park, Spalding Park, Mann Lake and the lower Clearwater River during the half-day trip.