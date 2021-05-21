Silhouette match scheduled Saturday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold a National Rifle Association-approved cowboy/hunter pistol silhouette match at its range off of Tom Beall Road near here Saturday.
Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and the match will begin before 10 and end in the early afternoon. Each participant will shoot from a standing offhand position at small, steel knock-down targets of chickens at 40 meters, pigs at 50, turkeys at 75 and rams at 100 meters. One shot is allowed per target, and the total match requires 40 rounds. Practice will be allowed before the match starts.
Six categories of firearms are used for National Rifle Association-approved matches: small-bore cowboy rifle (.22 long rifle cartridge only, and rifle must have a tubular magazine but not be semi-automatic); pistol cartridge cowboy rifle (sample cartridges include .38/.357, .45 Colt, .44 magnum, .22 magnum); hunter’s pistol scoped (sample cartridges include .22 Hornet, .25-20, .38/.357, .32-30, .44 magnum); small-bore hunter’s pistol (open sights, .22 long rifle only); small-bore hunter’s pistol scoped (.22 long rifle only); and hunter’s pistol open sights (same cartridges as hunter’s pistol scoped). Bullet velocities for centerfire arms should not exceed 1,000-feet-per-second muzzle velocity, to prevent target damage. Practice targets are available for checking loads.
Cost per shooter is $10. Competing in local matches will qualify shooters to participate in the Idaho State Silhouette Match in early July.
The smaller portion of the range, with targets to 100 yards, will be available to nonmatch shooters. There will be several cease-fires as targets are reset by hand.
The range can be reached by turning east off U.S. Highway 95 onto Tom Beall Road, 1 mile north of Lapwai, and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.
Mild winter helps survival rate of young mulies
BOISE — Statewide survival of collared mule deer fawns and elk calves was above average through the end of April, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
Fish and Game biologists expect those numbers to largely hold.
“In years with milder winters, like this one, we tend to see the number of mortalities drop off in May,” said Rick Ward, deer and elk program coordinator. “While we anticipate we will see some additional mortality by the end of the month, the statewide survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves is likely to end up being above average this year, barring an unusual event.”
As part of a multiyear survival study, Fish and Game crews and volunteers trap fawns and calves during winter and fit them with telemetry collars that allow biologists to track the young animals through their first winter and early spring.
Statewide, 77 percent of collared elk calves and 64 percent of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April. That compares with a nearly identical rate of 77 percent and 65 percent through the same period in 2020.
Applications to replace Corkill on commission now accepted
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is accepting applications for the Panhandle Region representative on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission following the retirement of Commissioner Brad Corkill.
Corkill was appointed to the commission in 2013 and recently completed his second term.
“I want to thank Brad for his dedicated service to the people and wildlife of Idaho,” Little said. “I have no doubt he will take his love of and commitment to sportsmanship into his retirement. I wish him well.”
Corkill is a registered Republican. Idaho law requires that no more than four commissioners on the seven-member body be affiliated with any one political party. Don Ebert of Weippe is the only Democrat on the commission. The rest of the seats are held by a mix of Republicans and independents. Qualified individuals interested in applying for the vacancy are encouraged to submit applications to Little’s office by June 4. Applications and additional information is available at gov.idaho.gov/appointments/.
Proposed turkey project on Umatillas to get virtual workshop
POMEROY — The Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest will play host to a virtual workshop from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday on the proposed Turkey Tail Insect and Disease Project.
Those who tune in can learn about the proposal and interact with Forest Service officials.
The session will take place via Zoom, and a link will be posted on the Turkey Tail Project web page at bit.ly/2T6wXA7.
According to a Forest Service news release, the 2,700-acre proposed project would be located about 18 miles southeast of Dayton in Columbia County and be designed to improve forest health.
IDFG: Winter survival rate of deer, elk bodes well for hunters
IDAHO FALLS — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves.
A mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to a 61 percent survival rate of fawns and about 81 percent of elk calves in two survey areas on the western side of the Upper Snake Region, Iver Hull with Idaho Fish and Game told the (Idaho Falls) Post Register.
“We’re kind of right in the middle of that statewide report,” Hull said.
Statewide, 77 percent of collared elk calves and 64 percent of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April, Fish and Game reported. That compares with 77 percent and 65 percent through the same period in 2020.
State wildlife biologists track the animals through winter and spring using telemetry collars. Elk calves generally have a better survival rate than mule deer fawns, Hull said.
“They’re a little more resistant to drought, harsh weather and periods when there’s not a whole lot available to eat,” he said.
The Fish and Game Department has been conducting surveys of mule deer fawns for the past 23 years. Over that time the average survival has been 57 percent.
Hull said the latest deer and elk report bodes well for the fall hunting season.
“We do have a really good fawn-to-doe ratio that we surveyed this year pretty much regionwide for us, that mixed with a good survival equates to a lot more deer on the hills,” Hull said. “We are a little bit dryer than usual, but barring any catastrophic droughts, the outlook is good.”