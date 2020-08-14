MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Most recreational shellfish harvesting beaches in the Puget Sound region are closed because of a marine biotoxin that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning if consumed.
Skagit County has closed all Fidalgo Island beaches and the nearby Burrows and Allen islands for shellfish harvesting, the Skagit Valley Herald reported. Samish Bay, Padilla Bay, Guemes Island, Cypress Island and Sinclair Island beaches have been closed since July.
Marine biotoxins are naturally produced by algae and are harmless in lower numbers. But, once concentrations are high, they can cause death. — AP