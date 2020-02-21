The Lewiston Tribune Outdoors section is continuing its recent trend of playing host to some of the best fly fishing films on the planet.
This time, we are partnering with the Kelly Creek Flycasters and will show the 2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour March 19 at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston. The event will serve as an informal kickoff for the flycasters’ annual North Idaho Fly Fishing Expo, which runs March 20-21, also at the Red Lion, and features a full slate of fly fishing programs, workshops and fly tying demonstrations.
If you missed last year’s showing of these fantastic films, you missed a fun event in which a packed house of angling fanatics gathered to enjoy camaraderie and a two-hour collection of fly fishing stories and cinematography from around the globe. This year’s showing, just like the 2019 version, will feature a raffle at intermission in which attendees can win great prizes such as a Thomas & Thomas fly rod, Ross Animas Reel and Yeti cooler.
The Tribune is also partnering with local sponsors North 40 and NRS, along with national sponsors Costa, Yeti, Simms, Scientific Anglers Ross Reels, Trout Unlimited and other companies and organizations, to put on the event. If you are not familiar with the tour, a “stoke reel” and trailers of the films are available at https://flyfilmtour.com/.
Tickets are on sale now at the Tribune and online at http://bit.ly/2T6W962 and will soon be available at North 40 and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. The cost is $10 for those who purchase in advance or $15 for those who purchase a ticket at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the film will begin at 7. A full no-host bar and bar food will be available.
We will give you a reminder in the coming weeks but hope you will mark it on your calendar and join us for an evening that will get you fired up to plan and execute fly fishing adventures of your own, whether close to home on in some far-flung, exotic location.
More information about the associated fly fishing expo to follow the film showing is available at http://www.niffe.org/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NIFFE.NorthIDFlyFishingExpo/.
