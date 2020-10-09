Officials decline to list wolverines as endangered

Federal wildlife officials declined to offer wolverines in the Lower 48 states protection under the Endangered Species Act on Thursday.
The move prompted environmental groups to seek legal recourse. A coalition of conservation organizations said they intend to file a 60-day notice of intent to sue as soon as Monday, claiming climate change is putting the existence of wolverines in peril.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release that recent research shows wolverine populations to be stable, with individual animals crossing the U.S./Canada border, indicating they are connected in a larger population. The agency had proposed listing wolverines as a threatened species in 2013.
“In the time since our original proposal, the science on wolverine has been greatly advanced thanks to the work of state wildlife agencies and researchers in the U.S. and around the world,” said Noreen Walsh, regional director for the service.
There are estimated to be about 250 to 300 wolverines spread across the high mountain ranges of Rocky Mountain and Pacific Northwest states. The reclusive animals are known for their tenacious and ferocious demeanors, but are also believed to require deep snow that persists well into spring to successfully reproduce.
However, Fish and Wildlife Service officials said the connection between snow cover and successful reproduction has not been established and that even though climate change will significantly decrease spring snow cover in many areas, enough pockets will remain at high elevations for the species to persist. They noted that 90 percent of wolverine habitat is on federal public land.
Representatives from the environmental groups that include the Moscow-based Friends of the Clearwater, Idaho Conservation League and the Center for Biological Diversity countered that warming winter temperatures will mean that only the highest peaks in places like Glacier National Park will provide the animals with sufficient habitat while lower elevation mountains will grow less hospitable.
“Once again, the federal government has failed the wolverine,” said Brad Smith, of the Idaho Conservation League. “Without critically needed conservation efforts that a threatened or endangered listing would trigger, we fear that future generations of Idahoans will never be lucky enough to see the rare and sensitive wolverine.”
In addition, they said as snow cover shrinks, more and more people will seek out the remaining snowfields for recreation like backcountry skiing and snowmobiling.
“The wolverines in the Clearwater Basin are in particular trouble, in part, because the Forest Service allows snowmobile use in prime wolverine habitat,” said Gary Macfarlane of Friends of the Clearwater. “With climate change and preliminary indications that the Forest Service could open up even more wolverine habitat to winter motorized use, (it) could spell doom for wolverines in north central Idaho.”
Wolverines are the largest terrestrial member of the weasel family. They weigh 20 to 40 pounds and are 3 to 4 feet long, with short legs, a bushy tail, and appear to some people like a small bear. Between February and May, females den and raise kits in the snowfields that cling to mountain peaks. Scientists have documented those sites are disappearing as the climate warms and spring snow melt accelerates. But federal officials said some research has documented wolverines denning in areas without persistent snow cover.
Their range includes the mountains of Washington, Idaho, northeastern Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Without federal protections, the animals will continue to fall under the management of state wildlife agencies.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.