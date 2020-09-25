A couple of new titles are available for folks who like to stuff a book in their pack and get in a little reading at hunting camp.
Both are written by retired wildlife professionals, and offer detailed insight on the critters of Idaho and the complex forces that shape them.
———
The first, “Idaho Wildlife: History, Exploitation, Politics and Management,” was written by Jerry Thiessen, of Lewiston. Many will recognize Thiessen as the former supervisor of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region. He retired in that post in 1995 following a 31-year career with the agency.
During an interview, Thiessen said experiences early in his career in which he was exposed to the human forces that weigh on management of big game herds sparked an interest in the origins of the agency he worked for, and the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
The commission, created by a 1938 citizens initiative, was designed to insulate fish and wildlife management from rank political influence. It was willed into being by hunters and anglers and against the desires of the state’s politicians.
Thiessen started collecting documents and kept it up for three decades. After he retired, he started to put it all together.
The book covers the state’s fish and wildlife literally from the beginning and “the formation of the earth.” It includes chapters on Idaho’s iconic native and some nonnative species like mule deer, whitetail deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, bighorn sheep, bison, pheasants and wolves.
Thiessen also covers the evolution of wildlife management in the state, including conflicts between livestock and wildlife, formation of early game preserves, the state game warden system that predated the existing department and formation of the commission.
“I started writing not with a book in mind necessarily — chapter by chapter — but ended up with a sizable manuscript,” he said.
He spends a fair amount of time on the early management of fish and game, the creation of the Fish and Game Commission and the enduring, and he says critical, relationship between hunters, anglers, the commission and the agency.
“It was strictly a sportsmen’s effort and as a result, the commission has a virtual contract with sportsmen that they will do what is scientifically correct based on the best information available, and they will communicate with the sportsmen,” he said. “It’s incumbent on the commission to remember they have this contract with the sportsmen. It’s really, I think, (impossible) to have a functioning fish and game department without the sportsmen.”
The 500-page book is self-published and available through www.alibris.com for $29.95.
———
The second book, “The Lochsa Elk Herd: History and Future,” is a joint effort by retired University of Idaho wildlife professor Jim Peek of Moscow, and retired Fish and Game biologists Mike Schlegel, of Grangeville, and Thomas Leege, of Coeur d’Alene.
The herd is one of the most studied groups of wildlife in Idaho, if not beyond, Schlegel said.
“There has been an elk research project there probably every year since 1965,” he said.
Peek planned to pull all of that research together in the 1990s but decided he should wait. Wolves had just been reintroduced to central Idaho, and he surmised the predators would play another important chapter in the evolution of the herd that was once the envy of the West but has since fallen on hard times.
The book covers the rise and fall of the herd, including how huge fires that shaped the habitat of the upper Lochsa Basin set the stage for elk to thrive by the creation of open brush fields mixed with timber. That habitat, combined with a campaign to suppress predators and World War II dramatically reducing hunting pressure as young men headed to the battlefield, allowed the herd to boom.
Peek recalls interviewing the late George Hatley, of Moscow, and being told that elk were so plentiful in the 1950s, hunters sometimes filled their tags while setting up camp.
“It just wasn’t any problem getting an elk at that time,” Peek said.
In the 1980s, there were 18,000 elk in the Lolo Zone. Now there are fewer than 2,000.
Over the years, habitat slowly closed in and became less supportive of huge numbers of elk. Predator populations also climbed. Schlegel’s research established the role that black bears have on elk numbers. Black bears feed on elk calves during their first few weeks of life, when the wobbly-legged animals aren’t nimble or athletic enough to escape the bruins.
As elk numbers declined, human hunting also played a role. Peek describes how Gov. Cecil Andrus helped to shut down either-sex elk hunters and move to a bulls-only hunt. The harsh winter of 1996-97 took another toll.
The herd is now limited by both habitat and predation by wolves, mountain lions and black bears.
“So the prognosis doesn’t look really good unless wolf numbers can be significantly reduced to allow the elk population to recover itself,” Schlegel said. “At the same time, looking at it from a habitat perspective, those decadent seral brush fields need to be rejuvenated. It’s going to take a combination of increases in predator take and increases in habitat.”
He contends north central Idaho’s small communities have paid a steep price. Schlegel figures hunters once spent almost $11 million annually in the area.
“The thing that trips my trigger is we have two management agencies, Idaho Fish and Game and the U.S. Forsest Service, and we are 20 years out (from the collapse of the herd) and you can not point to one thing they have done to try to correct that. And to me that is just an atrocity,” he said.
The hardback book, published by Cambridge Scholars Publishing, might be one best to check out from a library because of its hefty price.
It is available through Amazon.com for $119. 95.
