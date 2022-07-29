Earlier this year, a hydrologist watched “Into The Wild,” a movie, based on the eponymous nonfiction book about the life and death of an iconoclast adventurer. A pivotal scene, in both the book and movie, shows Chris McCandless trying to cross a swollen river, and failing. Days later he died deep in the Alaskan backcountry.

The true story raises profound questions about belonging, the human-nature relationship, naïve arrogance, familial trauma and more. But after seeing that particular scene, David Hill a professor at Oregon State University, was left with a very specific scientific question: What was going on, hydrologically speaking, with that river?

