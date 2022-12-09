New lawsuit filed over Sawtooth airstrip

Mike Boren said he uses personal aircraft for ranching operations but wants the pasture, where he takes off and lands, named an official airstrip by Custer County. Boren revived a defamation lawsuit against public officials who opposed his use of the pasture as an airstrip. Provided by Todd Cranney

Idaho businessman Mike Boren has revived a defamation lawsuit against public officials who opposed his use of a pasture near the Sawtooth National Recreation Area as an airstrip, less than a month after a judge dismissed Boren’s claims against them.

Boren, co-founder of Boise-based financial technology company Clearwater Analytics, filed an amended complaint earlier this month, this time alleging that the defendants “appear to hate Boren due, at least in part, to his success and his political and religious beliefs.” Todd Cranney, Boren’s spokesperson, said Boren is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the complaint didn’t elaborate on how Boren’s faith was attacked.

