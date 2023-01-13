New dino: Frightful ‘Sisyphus’ is kin to T. rex

The new specimen, nicknamed Sisyphus, is one of four Tyrannosaur skeletons recently collected by Badlands Dinosaur Museum in Dickinson, N.D. In this illustration, three Tyrannosaurs dispute ownership of a Centrosaurus carcass. 

 Rudolf Hima & Badlands Dinosaur Museum.

Northeast Montana has once again produced an unusual fossil find — a new ancestor of the formidable Tyrannosaurus rex.

Daspletosaurus wilsoni — Wilson’s frightful reptile — is believed to link two other Daspletosaurus dinosaurs, according to a recently published research paper by Montana State University student Elias Warshaw and Badlands Dinosaur Museum curator Denver Fowler, an MSU grad.

Tags

Recommended for you