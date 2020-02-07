MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are proposing extending the wolf hunting and trapping seasons in northwestern part of the state.
Officials are also proposing to increase the individual limit from five wolves to 10, the Missoulian reported.
The agency took public comment on the proposal to lengthen the hunting season by six weeks, starting on Aug. 15 rather than Sept. 15, and ending March 31 instead of March 15.
The trapping season would end on March 15 instead of Feb. 28 under the proposal that would affect Region One, which covers Lincoln, Flathead, Sanders and Lake counties.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission would vote on the proposed rules in June.