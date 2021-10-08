There’s lots of weather that can affect upland game bird broods and thus overall populations.
A long, hard winter with deep snow and brutally cold temperatures can be deadly. Next up are the perils of spring. Pheasant and chukar chasers often keep a wary eye out for the killer combination of wet and cold that, when timed with spring hatches, can spell doom.
By those two measures, the bird populations of north central Idaho likely did alright. The winter was mild and drier than normal, which likely prevented out-of-the-ordinary post-hunting season mortality of adult birds.
Spring saw the same pattern: warmer and drier than normal. That should mean hatchlings weren’t prone to mortality from hypothermia.
But the warmer and drier pattern hit overdrive in late spring and throughout the summer. The result was abnormally hot weather, full-bore drought across the region and fires in many areas, including south of Lewiston on the breaks of the Snake and lower Salmon rivers.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the drought may have led to a decline in insects, an early food source for young birds, and in ground cover — bunch grass, brush and forbs.
“If you are trying to raise a brood, and there is not much for seeds and not much for bugs, you are going to have a harder time,” said Clay Hickey, wildlife manager for Fish and Game at Lewiston.
Bird numbers were down, according to surveys of broods conducted in the Clearwater Region. Each year in the late summer, biologists drive 12 preestablished routes near dawn and count the number of birds, broods and predators they see.
Biologists say because the survey method produces low detection rates, the data are “imprecise and should be interpreted cautiously.” Nonetheless, the data give them an idea about long-term trends.
Pheasants
They observed 48 pheasants, down from last year’s 86 but close to the 10-year average of 48.5. Five broods were counted, down from 13 last year but near the 10-year average of six.
Gray partridge, also known as huns
They counted 38 hunts, down from last year’s count of 75, a decline of nearly 50 percent. The 10-year average is 93.4
California quail
Surveyors tallied 169 quail this year. They counted 239 last year. That is a year-to-year decline of about 30 percent and about 9 percent off the 10-year average of 93.4.
Chukar
The agency doesn’t survey chukar numbers. However, chukar populations have been healthy over the past few years, and the agency said river users have reported seeing large broods of the birds this year. A big chunk of chukar habitat on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Area south of Lewiston burned in the Snake River Complex. The loss of cover there likely displaced birds and may have reduced brood success there.
Grouse
The agency said anecdotal reports indicate ruffed, spruce and dusky grouse were “likely higher than average.”
