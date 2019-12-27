BEND, Ore. — Authorities have found a 30-year-old skier from California who went missing while skiing at an Oregon resort on Christmas Day.
The search for Ashlee Gingerich began around 5 p.m. Wednesday when Deschutes County deputies were alerted she had not reunited with her skiing partners at Mount Bachelor. The ski patrol swept all the runs right away and did not find her.
Deschutes County Search and Rescue professionals and volunteers then got involved.
The Bulletin reports Gingerich was found in good condition Thursday after spending the night on the mountain because of an alcohol-fueled ski crash.
Lt. Bryan Husband, Deschutes County Search and Rescue coordinator, said she was unable to get back into her skis, abandoned her equipment and began walking downhill.
Gingerich then grew tired, fell asleep and walked to a chairlift in the morning, Husband said. She displayed mild signs of hypothermia, but was otherwise unharmed.