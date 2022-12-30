Minnesota finalizes plan to stabilize wolf population

Wolf resting on the stone in Northern Minnesota. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime/TNS

Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state’s wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years.

Gray wolves are an endangered species managed under federal protections. But multiple attempts have been made since the 1990s to remove those protections and return wolf management to the states.

