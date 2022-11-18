Metal detectors, polygraph tests in wake of tourney scandal

An angler handles a nice-sized walleye caught on Lake Erie. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

PITTSBURGH — Fish stories just aren’t what they used to be.

To be believed, you’d better have live-streaming video, a digital scale and a lawyer. Now big-money fishing tournaments are even turning to metal detectors to prevent anglers from cheating.

