BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Fishing in the part of Whatcom Creek that flows through downtown Bellingham will end more than five weeks early this year because chum salmon are returning in low numbers.
The Bellingham Herald reported that the closure begins Friday, according to the Washington State Depart-ment of Fish and Wildlife.
That means fish-ing won’t be allowed from the mouth of Whatcom Creek to the markers below the foot-bridge downstream of Dupont Street in Bell-ingham.
The season for fishing along Whatcom Creek usually stays open until Dec. 31, according to the 2019-20 Washington Sport Fishing Rules.
The state agency closed fishing in that portion of Whatcom Creek because the return of chum was below the number needed for egg harvesting at the hatchery there, it said in a release on Wednesday.