Cowboy/hunter pistol silhouette match set Saturday in Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold a National Rifle Association-approved cowboy/hunter pistol silhouette match at its range off of Tom Beall Road near here Saturday.
Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and the match will begin before 10 and end in the early afternoon. Each participant will shoot from a standing offhand position at small, steel knock-down targets of chickens at 40 meters, pigs at 50, turkeys at 75 and rams at 100 meters. One shot is allowed per target, and the total match requires 40 rounds. Practice will be allowed before the match starts.
Six categories of firearms are used for National Rifle Association-approved matches: small-bore cowboy rifle (.22 long rifle cartridge only, and rifle must have a tubular magazine but not be semiautomatic); pistol cartridge cowboy rifle (sample cartridges include .38/.357, .45 Colt, .44 magnum, .22 magnum); hunter’s pistol scoped (sample cartridges include .22 Hornet, .25-20, .38/.357, .32-30, .44 magnum); small-bore hunter’s pistol (open sights, .22 long rifle only); small-bore hunter’s pistol scoped (.22 long rifle only); and hunter’s pistol open sights (same cartridges as hunter’s pistol scoped). Bullet velocities for centerfire arms should not exceed 1,000-feet-per-second muzzle velocity, to prevent target damage. Practice targets are available for checking loads.
Cost per shooter is $10 for the first match, $5 for the second and $5 for first-time shooters. Competing in local matches will qualify shooters to participate in the Idaho State Silhouette Match in early July.
The smaller portion of the range, with targets to 100 yards, will be available to nonmatch shooters. There will be several cease-fires as targets are reset by hand.
The range can be reached by turning east off U.S. Highway 95 onto Tom Beall Road, 1 mile north of Lapwai, and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.
Varmint-for-Score title match scheduled Sunday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will put on the Idaho State Varmint-for-Score Championship match at its range along Tom Beall Road near here Sunday.
The match, sanctioned by the National Bench Rest Association, will consist of one shot at each of five bull’s-eyes on one target, for record. All shots must be made in 7 minutes. Shooting will be done from existing benches. Targets will be at 100 and 200 yards, and five targets for score per shooter will be shot at each range, plus a warm-up target at each range.
Varmint class rifles may be .24- to .40-caliber. Telescopic sights up to 24 power are allowed. Muzzle brakes are not allowed. The Varmint-for-Score rifle class has additional specific rules pertaining to weight, size and action type, and questions can be directed to match director Paul Gylling at (509) 553-1118.
The range will open for bench-rest competitors only at 7 a.m. For all noncompetitors, the range will be open at 9 a.m., as usual. The 18-bench side of the range, from which the match will be shot, is for the exclusive use of competitors. Noncompetitors will be allowed to shoot at distances up to 100 yards from the six-bench side.
For nonmatch shooters, there will be 10 cease-fires of 15 to 22 minutes, one of 45 to 50 minutes, and one of 35 to 40 minutes during this match, which will last well into the afternoon.
The range can be reached by turning east on Tom Beall Road off of U.S. Highway 95, 1 mile north of Lapwai and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.
Tribe’s Opening Day Event moved to Tunnel Pond near Orofino
OROFINO — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nez Perce Tribe Fisheries Department will forego hosting its traditional Opening Day Event at Tunnel Pond this year.
The pond will be open to the public April-October and will be stocked with 1,500 rainbow trout. Regular stocking of Tunnel Pond will continue throughout the season.
Nez Perce Tribal Trout Fishing Permits are required for all nontribal anglers ages 14 and older. Permits are available for purchase at the Orofino Marketplace, The Guide Shop (Orofino), Nez Perce Express II (near Clearwater River Casino), and Dale & Jill’s Sporting Goods (Kamiah) or can be purchased online at nptfishpermits.com. Permits are $5 for a single day, $25 for an Idaho resident annual permit, and $30 for a nonresident annual permit.
The tribe is still urging social distancing practices, wearing a mask when in close proximity to those outside your immediate family, avoiding large crowds and practicing proper hygiene when fishing at Tunnel Pond.
Anglers’ opinions solicited on Idaho fishing seasons to come
Idaho Fish and Game officials are preparing to set fishing seasons for the next three years by asking anglers what changes they would like to see.
Anglers may visit idfg.idaho.gov/rules/fish/scoping to suggest changes or learn how to take part in an online meeting specific to the Clearwater Region scheduled for 6 p.m. April 6. Informational videos about season setting, as well as online comment forms are available on the website.
Agency officials will use the feedback to compile a list of proposed changes and present it to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission for approval. Proposals that win support then will undergo another round of public comment next summer before returning to the commission for final approval in the fall.
Park Service vet named to head Nez Perce Natl. Historical Park
SPALDING — Stephen Thede has been selected as superintendent of Nez Perce National Historical Park here.
He also will oversee National Park Service operations at Big Hole National Battlefield and Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
According to a news release from the agency, he will report for duty on May 9. Thede became a park ranger in 1981 and has worked at 12 national park sites across the country including Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Badlands national parks, the National Park Service Headquarters in Washington, D.C., Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, and Missouri National Recreational River. He currently serves on the National Park Service Wild and Scenic Rivers steering committee.
“I am honored to have been selected for this position,” said Thede. “These park service sites tell remarkable stories and are an important part of the history we share as Americans.”
Thede will be joined by his wife of 30 years, Cheryl, who is a former park ranger. The two enjoy all aspects of outdoor recreation and look forward to becoming active members of the community.
Idaho Fish and Game greenlights big game seasons
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently approved big game seasons for the next two years.
The 2021-22 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet will be available on Fish and Game’s website in early April, and printed copies will be available at Fish and Game offices and license vendors in late April or early May, according to a news release from the agency.
The seasons set by commissioners pertain to deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, mountain lion and gray wolf, and the proposals were the product of outreach to hunters. Some of the major changes for the 2021-22 seasons are included below, but more detailed information and additional changes can be found in the 2021-22 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.
The commission expanded wolf hunting to year-round in much of the state, which includes areas with chronic predation and depredation issues, as well as units 21, 21A, 30, 30A and 37A.
Wolf trapping was set to open Sept. 10 in those same areas, excluding units 49 and 62, because of public concern with this proposal in those areas. Wolf trapping season was approved on private property, year-round, foothold traps only in units with chronic wolf-related livestock depredations, also excluding units 49 and 62.
Wolf trapping on public land was approved to open on Oct. 10 in much of southwest and south central Idaho to mirror the rest of the state. Wolf trapping remains closed in units 48 and 49 and the portion of units 38 and 39 within Ada County.
Work on three Lower Salmon River boat ramps continues
WHITE BIRD — Work to upgrade boat ramps at Hammer Creek, Lucile and Short’s Bar along the lower Salmon River are not complete, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management that oversees recreation on the river.
Boat ramps at all three sites have been extended 10 feet farther into the river, which will provide an easier launch experience and less chance of boat trailers dropping off the edge of the ramp, according to a news release from the agency. In addition, two 50-by-50-foot preparation areas were added to both sides of the Hammer Creek boat ramp. An expanded prep area was also added to the Lucile ramp. The Shorts Bar site now features a tie-off area adjacent to the boat ramp.