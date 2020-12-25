Idaho to increase number of nonresident elk tags for outfitters
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission increased the number of nonresident elk tags set aside for outfitters and their clients this week.
Commissioners used temporary rule-making Tuesday to boost the number from 2,400 to 2,800. However, it has not allocated the tags to specific zones. The move gives the commission the flexibility to allocate the tags if analysis by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game shows a need based on the commission’s move earlier this month to cap nonresident deer and elk tags by geographic area.
Section of Columbia River closed to steelhead fishing
RICHLAND — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing a section of the Columbia River near here to steelhead fishing.
Starting Jan. 1, the river will close to steelhead fishing upstream of the Old Hanford Townsite. The move is being made because returns of steelhead to the Ringold Springs Hatchery are expected to be the lowest recorded over the past 20 years. The closure will help the agency meet spawning goals, according to a news release.
Early reporters will be rewarded with tag incentives in 2021
OLYMPIA — Washington hunters who report their 2020 black bear, deer, elk or turkey hunting results by Jan. 10, will have the opportunity to win one of nine deer and elk incentive permits for fall 2021.
In a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife news release, Game Division manager Anis Aoude said the department is offering the special permits, which will be awarded through a drawing this spring, as an incentive to encourage hunters to report their results as soon as possible.
“Special hunts include five deer permits and four elk permits in various areas of the state,” Aoude said. “This is a great opportunity for hunters to get an incentive for turning in their hunter reports early.”
To qualify for the drawing, hunters must submit a report by Jan. 10 for each black bear, deer, elk or turkey tag they purchased, and each special hunting permit they received in 2020. The permits will be valid from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
All hunters, regardless of their success, must submit hunting reports for each transport tag by Jan. 31. Failure to meet the deadline can result in a $10 reporting fee, which hunters must pay when they buy a license for the 2021 season.