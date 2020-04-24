Winchester Lake State Park to close some areas for improvements
WINCHESTER — Some areas of Winchester Lake State Park will be closed to the public May 11-13 to allow for paving and improvements to day-use parking areas.
According to a news release from the park, the boat ramp parking lot and parking lot below the fish cleaning station at Winchester Lake, plus nearby bathrooms, docks and shoreline access, will be closed during the work, which includes the addition of a pathway compliant with the American with Disabilities Act.
Access to the Lake Shore Trail via the boat ramp parking lot will not be available during the work. The trail may be accessed from the Idaho Fish and Game parking lot on the north side of the lake. Access to Discovery Interpretive Trail will be unavailable during the paving project.
The closed areas are expected to reopen May 14.
Because trailer and large vehicle turnaround space will not be available during the work, park officials will be stopping such traffic at the park entrance kiosk. Limited parking for day use is available at Ponderosa Point Day Use area. Public parking will not be available at the Discovery Trailhead to allow equipment access and storage.
The campground at the park is closed through May 15 to comply with Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order.
People with questions about the work and temporary closures may reach park officials at (208) 924-7563.
Officials encouraged by mule deer/elk herd’s winter survival numbers
BOISE — Statewide winter survival of radio-collared mule deer fawns and elk calves was above average through the end of March, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release.
Agency officials are optimistic the promising survival rates will continue through the end of the monitoring period on June 1.
“In terms of winter survival, it looks like this year is going to come in above average, which would mean more young animals are recruited into the herds, and that would be great news for our deer and elk populations and our hunters,” said Daryl Meints, deer and elk program coordinator for the agency at Boise.
A relatively mild winter in much of the state led to above-average survival. Meints said winter survival of collared fawns and calves is tracking similar to 2012-13 and 2015-16. Both of those years saw above-average winter survival.
Idaho Fish and Game biologists began the winter monitoring 193 mule deer fawns and 180 elk calves that were captured earlier in the winter and fitted with radio telemetry collars.
Through the end of March, 73 percent of the collared fawns and 84 percent of the collared calves were still alive. That compares with 58 and 84 percent surviving through March in 2018-19, 69 and 82 percent in 2017-18, and 41 and 67 percent in 2016-17.
Fish and Game also began the winter monitoring 516 radio collared mule deer does and 542 radio collared elk cows. Through March, winter survival was 96 and 98 percent, respectively.
Post Falls angler sets new record for bull trout
BONNERS FERRY — Sawyer Livesey of Post Falls set a new catch-and-release record for bull trout, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Livesey caught the 30.5-inch-long monster while fishing the Kootenai River near Bonner’s Ferry on April 8. The previous 29-inch record was set last summer by Aaron Fox in nearby Lake Pend Oreille.
Bull Trout, which are protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, are Idaho’s only native species of char — a subgroup of trout and salmon that includes brook trout, lake trout and Arctic char. Bull trout are often highly migratory, swimming long distances between winter habitat and spawning streams.
Bear hunters urged to be sure on target identification
Idaho Fish and Game officials are warning black bear hunters to carefully choose their targets before shooting this spring.
The agency recently found fresh grizzly bear tracks at Fish Creek Meadows near Grangeville, and last year there were a number of grizzly bear reports throughout the Clearwater Region, including two that were verified. Grizzly bears are protected by the Endangered Species Act and can’t be harvested by hunters.
Information on telling the difference between black bears and grizzly bears is available at bit.ly/3cLi4YF. Fish and Game officials would like anyone who sees a grizzly bear to report it by calling the Clearwater Regional Office at (208) 799-5010 or by completing an online form at bit.ly/3bxYLBJ.